Blackpool’s first summer signing opens up about Charlton Athletic exit

Albie Morgan has said he has joined Blackpool to get out of his comfort zone after spending his whole career to date on the books at Charlton Athletic. The midfielder became the Seasiders’ first signing of the summer last month on a free transfer and will provide competition and depth in the middle of the park next term.

He rose up through the academy ranks at The Valley and was a regular for the London club at various youth levels before penning his first professional contract back in 2018.

Morgan, who is 23-years-old, went on to make 146 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions and chipped in with eight goals, as well as having an early loan spell away at Ebbsfleet United to get some experience under his belt. He then cut ties with Dean Holden’s side at the end of the last campaign.

He believes joining Blackpool will not only benefit his career on the pitch, but also in his life off it. He has said: “I think it was the right time to go, I needed to get out of my comfort zone because I’ve been used to going back to Charlton, seeing the same people, seeing the same staff and just being pretty comfortable.

“Now I’ve moved to the other side of the country, meeting boys I haven’t met before, so I’ve thrown myself in at the deep end. I think that is a good thing to help you mature as a person so it’ll be good. Now it’s all about building relationships and friendships, getting to know people, and hopefully that starts to reflect on the pitch.”

He added: “I’ve never played here before [Bloomfield Road] so it’ll be my first time. It’s something that I’m looking forward to doing. That’s still a bit away so I’m more looking forward to the first game of pre-season, going from there, building my fitness, showing the gaffer what I can do, so when it comes to that first game I can hopefully be involved. I’m looking forward to getting back into the swing of it because every footballer wants to play as many games as possible.

“I’ve left the club I’ve been at my whole life so I was obviously going to keep an eye out. It’ll be nice to go back to Charlton, and play against them here and see some old faces, but ultimately I want to pick up six points from both games and carry on collecting as many points as we can throughout the season.”

