Stephen Dobbie’s side take on the Welsh outfit at the home of Nantwich Town (Weaver Stadium), with the game kicking off at 1pm.

It’s currently unclear if the fixture will be open to the public, but The Gazette has asked for confirmation.

Pool currently sit in second place in the Central League table after picking up seven points from their first three games.

The Seasiders are only three points adrift of table toppers Bolton Wanderers despite playing three games fewer.

Wrexham sit fifth in the seven-team division having failed to pick up a win this season, drawing three of their four games and losing the other.

With only four days remaining until Blackpool resume their Championship campaign, head coach Michael Appleton could use this opportunity to hand some final minutes to those in need of them ahead of Saturday’s clash against Birmingham City.

Stephen Dobbie's side will be looking to build on last week's impressive display at Carlisle

The likes of Tayt Trusty and Owen Moffat, meanwhile, will also be looking to impress again after catching the eye during last week’s Central League Cup win against Carlisle United.

Moffat and Brad Holmes were on the scoresheet as Dobbie’s side finished the group stage with a 100 per cent record after winning all three games.

Former Seasider Gary Taylor-Fletcher is currently in joint charge of Nantwich, having taken over alongside Ritchie Sutton in September.

The Northern Premier League side are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five of them.