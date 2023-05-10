News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's development squad hold Manchester United XI to draw to cap off impressive debut campaign

Blackpool’s development squad signed off a strong debut campaign with a creditable draw against a Manchester United XI.

By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
What must happen before Blackpool appoint a new head coach

Brad Holmes got himself on the scoresheet as the Seasiders led the Red Devils for much of this friendly at Bloomfield Road, before being pegged back 20 minutes from time.

Under-18s boss Neal Eardley once again took charge of the dev squad that was previously managed by Stephen Dobbie, before he stepped up to become the first-team’s interim boss.

Under Dobbie, the Under-23s have enjoyed a successful season, finishing second in the league and lifting a piece of silverware with their recent Central League Cup final win against Wigan Athletic.

The dev squad was only formed last year to create a much-needed bridge between the academy and the senior team.

They ended their campaign taking on a Manchester United XI that included Charlie Wellens, the son of Leyton Orient boss Richie, who is rumoured to be a contender for Blackpool’s head coach role.

But it was the Seasiders who took the lead in the first-half through Holmes, who slotted home with a composed finish.

Brad Holmes gave Blackpool a first-half lead with a composed finishBrad Holmes gave Blackpool a first-half lead with a composed finish
United, who predictably dominated possession, eventually levelled 20 minutes from time through Victor Musa.

They could have won it at the death as well when they were awarded an 88th minute penalty, but Noam Emeran skied his spot kick well over to ensure the game finished level.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Bardsley, Donkor, Opawole, Nyame, Lankshear, Mariette, Trusty, Trialist, Apter, Trialist, Holmes

Subs: Spinelli, Strawn, Francis, Littler, Bjork, Byron, Hill, Oliver

Man Utd XI: Vitek, Jurado, Murray, Hardley, Kambwala, Wellens, Forson, Collyer, Wheatley, Gore, Emeran

Subs: Oyedele, Mee, Nolan, Musa, Mengi

Referee: Andy Sykes

