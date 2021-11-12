Blackpool's Daniel Gretarsson earns fourth Iceland cap during World Cup qualifier against Romania

The 26-year-old picked up his fourth cap for his country as the two sides played out a goalless draw in Bucharest.

Iceland, who have won just two of their nine group games, are now unable to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Gretarsson has yet to make a league appearance for the Seasiders this season, his only cameo coming in the Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland back in August.

In fact, of the four games the defender has played so far this season, three have come for Iceland.

Gretarsson was an unused substitute during Blackpool’s last game before the international break, the 1-1 draw against QPR.

But the centre-back has otherwise struggled to even get into Neil Critchley’s match day squad.

Gretarsson did, however, miss a short spell after suffering mild concussion during Iceland’s 4-0 win against Liechtenstein last month.

The defender, who underwent surgery during the summer to rectify a shoulder problem, has only made 16 appearances since arriving at Bloomfield Road in October 2020.

Gretarsson’s teammate Kenny Dougall also claimed his fourth cap yesterday as Australia were held to a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia.Dougall, who started the game on the bench, replaced Ajdin Hrustic of Eintracht Frankfurt in the 87th minute.

It will have been a special moment for the midfielder to feature in a Socceroos game on home turf for the first time in his career.

Thursday’s encounter in Sydney was Australia’s first game back in front of their own fans in 763 days.

During the pandemic, the Aussies played their ‘home’ games in Doha, Qatar, due to Covid restrictions back home. But those restrictions have now been eased.

All three of Dougall’s previous appearances have come on the road.

Graham Arnold’s side remain second in their qualifying group after their 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, who sit top.

The Socceroos have three games remaining to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Dougall will be hoping to earn his fifth cap when Australia take on China on Tuesday during the final international break of 2021.