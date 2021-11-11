A special moment for Kenny Dougall as Blackpool midfielder features for Australia in front of his home fans

Dougall, who started the game on the bench, replaced Ajdin Hrustic Eintracht Frankfurt in the 87th minute.

It will have been a special moment for the midfielder to feature in a Socceroos game on home turf for the first time in his career.

Today’s encounter in Sydney was Australia’s first game back in front of their own fans in 763 days.

During the pandemic, the Aussies played their ‘home’ games in Doha, Qatar, due to Covid restrictions back home. But those restrictions have now been eased.

All three of Dougall’s previous appearances have come on the road.

Graham Arnold’s side remain second in their qualifying group after today’s 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia, who sit top.

Dougall was an unused substitute during Australia's World Cup qualifier

The Socceroos have three games remaining to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Dougall will be hoping to earn his fifth cap when Australia take on China on Tuesday during the final international break of 2021.

Elsewhere, Daniel Gretarsson will be hoping to earn his fourth international cap for Iceland tonight as they travel to Romania.

Iceland are currently second bottom of their World Cup qualifying group having picked up just eight points from their eight games so far.