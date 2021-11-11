Blackpool's Neil Critchley tipped as outsider to replace Steven Gerrard as Rangers boss as ex-Liverpool mans joins Aston Villa

Critchley is beginning to attract more attention from outsiders for the exceptional job he's done at Bloomfield Road.

The former Liverpool Under-23s boss led the Seasiders to promotion from League One during his first full season in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool currently sit in 10th place in the Championship, but just one point adrift of the play-offs.

The 43-year-old is now tipped as the 25/1 outsider to take the managerial hotseat at Ibrox, which has been left vacant by Critchley's former Liverpool colleague Gerrard.

It comes after Gerrard opted to leave the reigning SPL champions and make the move back to the Premier League to take over at Aston Villa.

The former Liverpool and England star leaves Rangers after guiding them to a first league title in 10 years last season.

Neil Critchley is beginning to attract more attention

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after a run of five successive defeats.

Villa are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

The current favourite for the Rangers job is Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who spent three years at Ibrox as a player prior to joining Arsenal.

He's currently without a job having previously managed Dutch side Feyenoord and Chinese outfit Guangzhou.

Also high in the bookies' odds are Frank Lampard, Swansea City boss Russell Martin, John Terry and Derek McInnes.

Former Preston North End chief Alex Neil is also included in the betting.

Here's the latest bookies' odds, according to Skybet

Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 5/6

Frank Lampard - 6/1

John Terry - 6/1

Derek McInnes - 8/1

Russell Martin - 8/1

Alex Neil - 14/1

Dean Smith - 16/1

Callum Davidson - 18/1

Steve Clarke - 18/1

Duncan Ferguson - 20/1

Gary McAllister - 20/1

Gennaro Gattuso - 20/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 20/1

Michael Beale - 22/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 22/1

Slaven Bilic - 22/1

Wayne Rooney - 22/1