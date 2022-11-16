Blackpool's CJ Hamilton on standby for Republic of Ireland as youngster is called up for Under-21 duty

While Stephen Kenny’s side haven’t qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, they’re still in action during the international break with two friendlies pencilled in.

Ireland host Norway at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tomorrow before travelling to take on Malta on Sunday.

Hamilton missed out on a call-up but should any players pull out of Kenny’s squad, the 27-year-old could be drafted in.

“We’ve got CJ Hamilton on standby for the Republic of Ireland as they’ve got a camp coming up,” Blackpool boss Michael Appleton told The Gazette.

“You want players to go and better themselves and represent their country, but whenever they do that there’s always a risk of them getting injured and that’s the last thing we need, so we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.”

Hamilton made his Ireland debut back in June during a Nations League defeat to Ukraine after receiving his first call-up.

While the winger was born in Harrow in London, he moved to Waterford in Ireland at a young age. He also qualifies through his Irish mother.

Kenny’s side are back in competitive action in March when they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2024 Euros.

The Seasiders won’t have any representation at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which gets underway on Sunday.

Kenny Dougall (Australia) and Theo Corbeanu (Canada) had both hoped to make it but they missed out on call-ups.

It means the wait for a Blackpool player to represent the Seasiders at a World Cup continues, as you have to go all the way back to Alan Ball in 1966 for the last time it occurred.

Elsewhere, there’s better news for youngster Tayt Trusty who has linked up with Cyprus’ Under-21 squad for their upcoming games in November.

The 18-year-old, who was on the bench on Saturday for the defeat against Wigan Athletic, qualifies to represent Cyprus through his grandfather.

Their Under-21 sides take on North Macedonia and Serbia on Thursday and Sunday respectively.