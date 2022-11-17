Blackpool's academy director evaluates the progress of the club's recently formed development squad
Blackpool’s academy director Ciaran Donnelly is pleased with the progress the club’s newly-formed development squad is making.
The Seasiders created the new side during the summer to help bridge the gap between the Under-18s and the first-team.
The likes of Zak Emmerson, Harvey Hughes, Alex Lankshear, Donovan Lescott and Owen Moffat were added to the group, who are coached by former Pool loanee Stephen Dobbie.
Most Popular
While fans are keen to see youngsters make an impact in the first-team, it’s still early days – but Donnelly believes progress is being made.
“We’ve worked hard the last couple of years to open up the pathway and whilst it might not be absolutely evident at the moment, we’re making really good progress,” Donnelly told the club’s official website.
“The development squad is playing in competitions and regular games under a new coach in Stephen Dobbie and with new players brought in, as well as those from the Under-18 group.
“We’re seeing those players get that additional stage before they can join the first-team. We’re really pleased with that because it’s so important.
“We’ve talked in the past about how it can be difficult for players to jump straight from Under-18s to the first-team. Now we’ve got that in-between.
“We’ve got a number of players that have done extremely well at youth level and are now starting to show that they can do it at development squad level, and that’s with senior pros at times.
“We’ve just got to be patient that the process will start to kick in at some point and one or two will start to pierce that first-team group eventually.”
Blackpool currently sit second in their Central League table having claimed seven points from their three games. Bolton sit top on 10 points but have played double the amount of fixtures.
Dobbie’s side are next in action on Tuesday, November 29 for their rearranged away game against Carlisle United (2pm kick-off).
Away from the development squad, the Seasiders continue to utilise the loan market to ensure their best young players get invaluable first-team experience.
A prime example of that is Rob Apter, who has scored four times in 14 appearances for Scunthorpe United in the National League.
It follows spells further down the pyramid last term with Bamber Bridge and Chester.
“We love Rob,” Donnelly said.
“He’s done it the right way and he’s really earning it.
“He went away to Northern Premier League level last season and smashed it, really. That earned him the chance to go to Conference North level, where he did well again, so now he’s gone to Conference National level this season and he’s done well again, scoring goals, contributing and playing every week.”