Former Blackpool, Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town man lands managerial role

Could we see the former Blackpool striker manage in the opposite dugout at Bloomfield Road in December?

Andy Mangan is a manager for the first time in his coaching career. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

A former Blackpool striker has taken charge of their League One rivals after the latest sacking in the English Football League.

Bristol Rovers sacked Joey Barton on Thursday afternoon after nearly three-years at the Memorial Stadium, and have named ex-Tangerines striker Andy Mangan as caretaker boss.

The 37-year-old began his playing career at Bloomfield Road, and also played for Lancashire rivals Fleetwood Town, whom later he went on to work at as first-team coach alongside Barton. Mangan has been placed in charge of the Gas until further notice and begins his reign as caretaker manager on Saturday when they face Northampton Town at the Memorial Stadium.

“We can’t dwell on the past, we have to move forward now,” said Mangan after taking on the role.

“The group will move forward pretty quick and it’s about Saturday. It’s about Northampton, we have to give the lads a clear plan and clear instructions so they understand how we’re going to break them down. We just need to move forward.”

Bristol Rovers have plenty of time to find a replacement for Barton before they face Blackpool. The West Country-based outfit travel to Blackpool on Saturday, December 23, and their new boss will have likely had plenty of time to get his feet under the table.

