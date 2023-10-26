Blackpool welcome Peterborough to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
The Seasiders have started to build some momentum in recent weeks- picking up eight points in their last four games.
They head into the test against The Posh on the back of a 3-2 midweek victory over Cheltenham Town.
Here is our predicted Seasiders starting line-up and bench:
1. Who will the Seasiders select to take on Peterborough United?
Neil Critchley faces a number of tough decisions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw would've been frustrated to concede twice on Tuesday night after having very little to do on the whole. He has been Blackpool's number one in the league throughout the season so far, and has been on hand with six clean sheets. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has been solid since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury. In recent weeks he's started to put together a number of strong displays in the starting line-up, and has really settled into the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey should continue his run in the team. The centre back has been solid on the whole this season and appears to have really benefitted from his loan spell with Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband was absent from the midweek game against Cheltenham. He should be fine to return on Saturday, and will be hoping to build on his impressive display in the draw against Oxford United. So far this season, he has been one of Blackpool's standout players. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton has started to find his form in recent weeks. His pace down the wing is something that very few defenders can deal with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker