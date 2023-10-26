News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Blackpool FC predicted line-up and bench V Peterborough United: Two changes as key man recalled while another misses out

Blackpool welcome Peterborough to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 19:57 BST

The Seasiders have started to build some momentum in recent weeks- picking up eight points in their last four games.

They head into the test against The Posh on the back of a 3-2 midweek victory over Cheltenham Town.

Here is our predicted Seasiders starting line-up and bench:

Neil Critchley faces a number of tough decisions.

1. Who will the Seasiders select to take on Peterborough United?

Neil Critchley faces a number of tough decisions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Dan Grimshaw would've been frustrated to concede twice on Tuesday night after having very little to do on the whole. He has been Blackpool's number one in the league throughout the season so far, and has been on hand with six clean sheets.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw would've been frustrated to concede twice on Tuesday night after having very little to do on the whole. He has been Blackpool's number one in the league throughout the season so far, and has been on hand with six clean sheets. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Matthew Pennington has been solid since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury. In recent weeks he's started to put together a number of strong displays in the starting line-up, and has really settled into the back three.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been solid since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury. In recent weeks he's started to put together a number of strong displays in the starting line-up, and has really settled into the back three. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey should continue his run in the team. The centre back has been solid on the whole this season and appears to have really benefitted from his loan spell with Forest Green Rovers last season.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey should continue his run in the team. The centre back has been solid on the whole this season and appears to have really benefitted from his loan spell with Forest Green Rovers last season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband was absent from the midweek game against Cheltenham. He should be fine to return on Saturday, and will be hoping to build on his impressive display in the draw against Oxford United. So far this season, he has been one of Blackpool's standout players.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband was absent from the midweek game against Cheltenham. He should be fine to return on Saturday, and will be hoping to build on his impressive display in the draw against Oxford United. So far this season, he has been one of Blackpool's standout players. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton has started to find his form in recent weeks. His pace down the wing is something that very few defenders can deal with.

6. RWB: CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has started to find his form in recent weeks. His pace down the wing is something that very few defenders can deal with. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough UnitedBlackpoolPeterboroughCheltenham TownSeasiders