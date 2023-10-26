News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides key injury news ahead of the Seasiders' clash with Peterborough United

Neil Critchley says one of his key players will be back for Blackpool’s clash with Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon- while he remains hopeful about another.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
James Husband dropped out of the Seasiders’ starting 11 for the 3-2 victory over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Critchley was also without captain Ollie Norburn, who has missed the last two games due to a neck problem.

“Hubby (James Husband) is fine and has been training,” explained the Blackpool boss ahead of the Posh’s visit to Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

“He’s someone who had played every minute of every game in the league before Tuesday.

“Ollie (Norburn) did a bit of work on the grass today, a bit of physical and ball work- he’s obviously desperate to be included.

"We’ll give him as long as possible.

"He’s still in a little bit of discomfort and sleeping isn’t easy for him, but he’s improved, so we’re hopeful he will be involved.

"He doesn’t like not playing- you can tell that.

"He was desperate to play against Oxford last week. He sees himself as the captain and the leader, and he wants the responsibility of bringing his presence to the team.

"We have to do the right thing for him.

"Other than him, it’s as you were from the other night. We had a few bumps and knocks in the game, but nothing to keep anyone out of the game.”

Critchley also provided an update on the Seasiders’ long-term absentees- with Kyle Joseph, Jordan Gabriel and Matty Virtue still working their way back from injury.

"Matty (Virtue) is still a couple of weeks away,” he added.

“He’s doing more ball and is stepping up the type of running he is doing.

"Kyle (Joseph) and Jordan (Gabriel) have started to join in with team training.

"They were back in today doing their first session where they were integrated all the way through.

"We know we’ve got to give them time and be patient with them.

"I know they’ll be eager to join in as soon as possible.

"You always look ahead and look at the plan- we take a lot of time in discussing what is best for every player.

"We know where we might think they’ll be involved, but that depends on how they do in training.”

