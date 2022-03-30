Blackpool winger Josh Bowler ranked as one of the EFL's top stars - amid interest from Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and others

The 23-year-old features in a list published by renowned football magazine FourFourTwo, which publishes its top 50 players in the Championship, League One and League Two on an annual basis.

Bowler sits 15th in the list following his majestic displays under Neil Critchley this season.

A summer signing on a free transfer following his release from Everton, Bowler has been one of, if not the standout of Blackpool’s season.

The former QPR man has netted eight times in league and cup from his 40 appearances, helping the Seasiders take to life back in the Championship with relative ease.

His form hasn’t gone unnoticed as he was the subject of serious interest from both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

It’s now anticipated Blackpool will have a major fight on their hands to keep hold of their star man in the summer, with interest from Premier League sides expected.

FourFourTwo’s list is unsurprisingly topped by Fulham talisman, who has scored 35 times for the Championship’s league leaders this term.

Blackburn Rovers hitman Ben Brereton Diaz is ranked second ahead of another Fulham man in Harry Wilson.