'Blackpool was the catalyst': Charlie Adam reflects on his unforgettable time in tangerine after announcing his retirement

The 36-year-old has now called time on his playing career and intends to focus on the beginning of his coaching journey.

The midfielder managed to do it all, from playing in the Champions League with Rangers, to representing his country, playing for Liverpool and winning promotion with hometown side Dundee.

But the Blackpool legend admits his rollercoaster ride at Bloomfield Road takes some beating when it comes to his biggest achievement.

“Blackpool was the catalyst of where my career ended up,” Adam told The Gazette.

“If I never made that move from Rangers, my career might have taken a different pathway. But I chose the right club at the right time for me.

“The club became a Premier League side which, for a club of that size and what it was going through was very difficult, but we managed to do it because we had a very special group of players and a manager that believed in us.

Adam's memories in tangerine rank among his best achievements in his career

“We managed to get there and it was a journey of two-and-a-half years that I really enjoyed.”

Adam added: “At the time of my career, getting Blackpool promoted to the Premier League was the biggest achievement I’d done.

“With Dundee in the Championship, you’re expected to get promoted. But with Blackpool it was never expected.

“Everyone knows I loved playing for the club and I had a great time with the supporters and the players and I still feel that connection whenever I go back.”

Adam has already been coaching in Burnley’s academy over the last few months, so his decision to call it a day wasn’t entirely unexpected.

But it was still a big moment to officially draw a line in the sand

“I gave myself plenty of time and I did have a few offers during the summer to consider, but I just knew this was the right time,” he said.

“I’ve been coaching for the last three or four months and that probably made my decision for me, because it felt like the right time.