Blackpool vs Stevenage injury news as seven out and one doubt

Latest team and injury news ahead of the EFL League One clash between Blackpool and Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool team news

Jordan Gabriel and Kyle Joseph have both steps towards a return to action but both are still unavailable for selection.

Gabriel has been sidelined since April with a knee injury, and had to undergo surgery which has kept him out for all of pre-season and the start of the campaign.

He suffered a second serious knee injury in the space of six months, and has been working hard to make himself available to Neil Critchley.

Summer signing Kyle Joseph meanwhile has been in the same boat, and has been injured since August. He suffered a hamstring injury from a Carabao Cup match, and has been out for a few months.

Both this week joined in with training, and joined in with their teammates but it is not yet a full return. No other injury concerns have emerged, but Matty Virtue is the third and final player to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Out: Jordan Gabriel, Kyle Joseph and Matty Virtue.

Stevenage team news

Alex MacDonald received a red card against Wigan Athletic, and is ruled out through suspension. He’s mainly played as a substitute this season, and has only made two starts so it just means a rejig amongst the subs.

Left-back Dan Butler is absent for the same reason. He has already accumulated five yellow cards and that equates to a one-game suspension. The 29-year-old has started all 12 of their league matches, and so a change at full-back is needed.

Luther James-Wildin suffered a head injury against Wigan Athletic and will continue to be assessed after a clash of heads with Carl Piergianni.

Harry Anderson has not made a match-day squad since the start of September, and so he’s likely to be out again. Kane Smith hasn’t played since late-August either.