When is the FA Cup first round draw?- as Blackpool and other EFL clubs get ready to enter the competition
Blackpool and other clubs from League One and League Two enter the FA Cup next month.
The Seasiders will be eagerly waiting to discover who they will face in the first round- which takes place on the weekend of November 4/5.
A number of non-league clubs will battle it out in the next few days to book their place alongside the teams from the EFL.
The first round draw takes place on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.
Blackpool will be ball number five.