News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

When is the FA Cup first round draw?- as Blackpool and other EFL clubs get ready to enter the competition

Blackpool and other clubs from League One and League Two enter the FA Cup next month.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Seasiders will be eagerly waiting to discover who they will face in the first round- which takes place on the weekend of November 4/5.

A number of non-league clubs will battle it out in the next few days to book their place alongside the teams from the EFL.

The first round draw takes place on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Blackpool will be ball number five.

Related topics:BlackpoolSeasidersEFLLeague OneLeague Two