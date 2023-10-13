Oldham Athletic have appointed former Blackpool midfielder Micky Mellon as their new manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 51-year-old, who has previously managed the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Dundee United, replaces David Unsworth- who was sacked by the National League club last month.

For the last few weeks, ex-Seasiders coach Steve Thompson has been in interim charge, but has now departed Boundary Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his playing career, Mellon was at Bloomfield Road between 1994 and 1997, as well as representing the likes of Burnley and West Brom.

Micky Mellon (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

He moved into management after hanging up his boots in 2005.

His most recent job was his second spell with Tranmere, whom he departed back in March due to a poor run of results.

Mellon takes over an Oldham side sat in 12th in the National League.