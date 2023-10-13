Ex-Blackpool, Burnley and Tranmere Rovers midfielder named as new Oldham Athletic manager
The 51-year-old, who has previously managed the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Dundee United, replaces David Unsworth- who was sacked by the National League club last month.
For the last few weeks, ex-Seasiders coach Steve Thompson has been in interim charge, but has now departed Boundary Park.
During his playing career, Mellon was at Bloomfield Road between 1994 and 1997, as well as representing the likes of Burnley and West Brom.
He moved into management after hanging up his boots in 2005.
His most recent job was his second spell with Tranmere, whom he departed back in March due to a poor run of results.
Mellon takes over an Oldham side sat in 12th in the National League.
Under Thompson’s stewardship they had gone six games unbeaten following their poor start to the campaign under Unsworth.