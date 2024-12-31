Blackpool v Shrewsbury Town injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts

Josh Onomah is missing for Blackpool through injury. Shrewsbury Town have some injuries to contend with too. | CameraSport

Blackpool aim for their first home win since the end of September.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are at home as they usher in the new year with an EFL League One match against Shrewsbury Town at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders held league leaders Birmingham City to a goalless draw on Sunday. Shrewsbury played to a 1-1 draw with Northampton Town, picking up four points from a possible six from Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight places and 12 points separate Blackpool in 15th and Shrewsbury in 23rd. A win for Blackpool could move them up to as high as 12th, whist Shrewsbury could only move up a place above Cambridge United. Here's the latest injury and team news.

Elkan Baggott was involved in the warm-up prior to the game against Birmingham City. (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Blackpool team news

Elkan Baggott was involved in the warm-up at St Andrew's before Blackpool drew with Birmingham. It was a big step towards making a return from injury, which has hampered him from showcasing his ability to the manager.

Another person who has been in the treatment room has been CJ Hamilton. He's been out for several weeks after suffering a recurrence of a muscle injury. Hamilton has done a week's worth of training, and will be assessed, with some potential involvement for the match against Shrewsbury.

Sonny Carey came off the bench against Wrexham, and also featured against Birmingham, as he puts his muscle injury behind him. One potential doubt is Elliot Embleton, who has been linked with a move away to Carlisle United. He’s been absent from the match day squad in recent weeks, and it’s unsure yet whether he might not feature, to ensure a smooth transfer to the Cumbrian outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February 2024, and is still working towards a return. Jake Beesley damaged his medial ligament in October against Liverpool's under-21s team, but should be back soon.

Josh Onomah has an abductor muscle issue that he picked up against Reading in December. The injury came at the wrong time as his contract is due to expire in the coming weeks, leaving Bruce with a decision. The manager said to The Gazette on December 8: “Unfortunately he’s going to be another two to three weeks.

“It’s frustrating, just as he takes a step forward, he’s injured again. He’s been able to fill in the forward area for us, and give us that little bit of quality at times.

“We’ve got to analyse the whole situation (concerning his future) and see where that takes us, and see what the next few weeks bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the kid, and unfortunately it’s been a big problem for him trying to stay fit, so I’ll take a balanced approach on it.”

Out: Andy Lyons, Jake Beesley, and Josh Onomah. Doubt: CJ Hamilton, and Elkan Baggott.

Carl Winchester has been out with a knee injury for almost a month. | Getty Images

Shrewsbury Town team news

Joshua Kayode made his first appearance since the middle of August after recovering from injury. He was an unused substitute against Lincoln City on Boxing Day, but then appeared off the bench against Northampton Town, playing the final 21 minutes.

Shrewsbury could be without their club captain Carl Winchester who hasn't made an appearance in the last four matches. He suffered a knee injury during training, and has not featured since December 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A medial ligament injury is what is keeping the 31-year-old out but Gareth Ainsworth is hopeful of a return. He said to the Shropshire Star on December 23: "Carl is very close now, he missed out on Saturday, but he is very very close.

"To have someone like Carl who will run through a brick wall even if his leg is hanging off is great.

"We have just had to probably rein him in a little bit and say 'Look Carl this has got to heal a little bit more.'

"It is just a tweak on the knee, it is nothing major. He needs to be in the game and make sure there is no re-occurrence of that, and that is what Chris Skitt (head of medical performance) and David Wates (physical performance coach) do.

"They are making sure he is flying when he gets back."

Jordan Shipley was due to play against Northampton Town but was ill on the day. He is a doubt, as Ainsworth is unsure if he will be well enough to play.

Out: Carl Winchester. Doubt: Jordan Shipley.