Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 9 out and 4 doubts

Dom Ballard is nursing an injury prior to Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Steve Bruce faces one of his former clubs as Blackpool host Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Blackpool team news

Southampton loanee Dom Ballard suffered a dead leg against Exeter City, and has been described as 'touch and go' by head coach Steve Bruce. He was brought off early in the second-half, and a decision will be made on him.

Centre midfielders Lee Evans and Ollie Norburn could also miss out. Evans has a foot injury, whilst Blackpool and trying to get to the root of Norburn's problem, as they mull over whether he has a hamstring or tendon injury, but that could put him out for up to a month.

Centre-back Elkan Baggott is wearing a protective boot, and won't feature against Sheffield Wednesday. He like Norburn might miss a whole month of action after suffering an injury in training.

One bit of good news is that Ryan Finnigan could make a return. He suffered a dead leg against Blackburn Rovers, and hasn’t played since then, but he looks to be closing in on a return.

Odel Offiah is unavailable because he already played for Brighton & Hove Albion in the earlier rounds, whilst Ashley Fletcher will be denied an appearance against his former club. He is serving the second of what is a three-game ban, which came retrospectively following an incident against Wycombe Wanderers.

Albie Morgan hasn't featured this season after suffering a quad problem during pre-season. Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee having suffered an ACL injury in February.

Out: Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Ashley Fletcher, Elkan Baggott, Lee Evans, Odel Offiah, and Ollie Norburn. Doubt: Dom Ballard, and Ryan Finnigan.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Jamal Lowe was missing against QPR at the weekend, and will be assessed. Dominic Iorfa didn't play either, and that is another decision for Danny Rohl to make.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer has a finger injury, and his return date is unclear. The Owls will have to do without midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah who is sidelined. He is out for a 'couple of weeks' having suffered an injury towards the end of August.

Doubt: Jamal Lowe, and Dominic Iorfa. Out: Ben Hamer, and Nathaniel Chalobah.