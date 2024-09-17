Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states he was impressed by Odel Offiah’s Blackpool debut at the weekend.

The 21-year-old arrived at Bloomfield Road on Deadline Day on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and slotted into the Seasiders defence for the 2-1 victory over Exeter City - but is cup tied for tonight’s EFL Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Offiah comes from a sporting family, with his uncle Martin having played rugby league for Wigan and Widnes, while his cousin Tyler has recently signed for Premiership Rugby side Bath.

Reflecting on the youngsters first outing in Tangerine on Saturday afternoon, recently appointed Blackpool boss Bruce said: “I thought he was outstanding on Saturday. It was difficult to pick out an individual but he played fantastically well - as did a few of them.

“There’s nothing better than having a good debut, and he certainly did that. He’s got huge potential, and of course he’s here to learn.

“What you can see straightaway is the mobility for someone the size of him, but I don’t think we’d expect anything else with his family and the way they are. He’s certainly athletic enough. Thankfully he didn’t pick the ball up to run with it, that might’ve caused us a problem or two.

“It’s frustrating that he can’t play tomorrow, but he’s cup tied.”