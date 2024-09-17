Blackpool boss makes admission on past decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday for Newcastle United
The 63-year-old will be reunited with his former club this evening, when the Seasiders welcome the Owls to Bloomfield Road in the third round of the EFL Cup.
Bruce took over at Hillsborough at the beginning of 2019, but left his role after only a few months to become Newcastle United manager - with his spell at St James’ Park proving to be a challenging one.
The Blackpool head coach admits he enjoyed his time with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of tonight’s game, but states he couldn’t turn down the opportunity that came his way.
“I know all about them,” he said.
“I had the privilege to manage them, but only for a short period of time. If it wasn’t for a call from Newcastle, then who knows what would’ve happened.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my time, they’ve got unbelievable support, which is the envy of most. They’re a big club with a huge tradition.
“It was a sliding doors moment having my hometown club calling me - it was difficult to turn down. There were a lot of disappointed people when I left, which I understand, but most would’ve understood I had to take the opportunity.
“I simply had to take it to manage them, I’m from there. Most people will say my time was this, that and the other, but I had to take it.
“It wasn’t easy, but I’m a Newcastle lad who has managed Newcastle - not many can say that.
“I had to make an awful decision, but I simply couldn’t refuse.
“You make decisions in your life, and you stay with them. Some of the ones you make are right, and some you might not make at all. I had to take that opportunity, and I’m pleased I did it.”
