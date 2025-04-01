Blackpool v Reading injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

Blackpool v Reading team news. | Rich Linley

Blackpool are back in action once again this evening as they face play-off rivals Reading.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no time to waste for the Seasiders, who enjoyed success over top six rivals and Lancashire neighbours Bolton Wanderers.

Both Ashley Fletcher Niall Ennis were on the scoresheet for Steve Bruce’s men as they continued their fine run of form, which has seen them win four of their previous five League One outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has seen the deficit to the top six reduce drastically over the past few weeks, the gap now five points to Reading in sixth.

And Blackpool will be looking to make further inroads into that figure this evening as they face the Royals, who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

At Bloomfield Road, the Seasiders have lost just once in their previous 13 games in all competitions, while Noel Hunt’s men have gone unbeaten in their last three away trips.

Here’s all the latest team news from both camps ahead of this evening’s contest.

Reading team news

Jeriel Dorsett - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back has been missing since January with a hamstring issue and remains on the sidelines for the trip to the Fylde Coast.

Harlee Dean - Out

Hunt confirmed ahead of Saturday’s victory over Peterborough that the defender is expected to miss a week or two due to a hip problem.

Ben Elliott - Out

Elliott has been sidelined since December after undergoing surgery on his thigh and remains absent for this evening’s game.

Amadou Mbengue - Out

The defender picked up a knee issue at the start of March and wasn’t expected to make a comeback to the side for a month. Still too early to feature tonight.

Michael Craig - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder was ruled out for the season after sustaining an injury in February, although Hunt hasn’t confirmed what the issue is.

Andre Garcia - Doubt

The 17-year-old sustained an ankle injury while on international duty for England under-18s and was a doubt for the success over Posh on the weekend. He was a doubt for the game and it remains to be seen if the left-back is fit enough to return to the fold.

Blackpool team news

Andy Lyons - Out

The defender continues to work his way back from an ACL injury picked up last February. The 24-year-old still lacks match fitness and it remains to be seen when he will return to first-team action.

Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott missed Saturday’s game due to injury.

Elkan Baggott - Out

The Ipswich loanee missed Saturday’s 2-1 triumph over Bolton after twisting his ankle in training last week. A comeback to the side looks unlikely for tonight’s game but Baggott’s latest setback doesn’t look serious, according to Bruce.

Josh Onomah - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has struggled with match fitness since his free-transfer arrival in October and missed the Bolton success due to a knock picked up in training. Bruce remained coy over whether Onomah will feature this evening.