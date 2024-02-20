Blackpool and Peterborough United clash for the second time in four days. Bloomfield Road is the venue and the EFL Trophy is the competition. (Image: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns)

Blackpool are one game away from Wembley as they host Peterborough United in the Bristol Street Motor's Trophy. Here we round up what you need to know in how to catch the game on TV.

The two sides met on Saturday and it was the Seasiders who came out on top. Hector Kyprianou opened the scoring six minutes out from half-time but Shayne Lavery scored from the spot after a foul on Kyle Joseph and then Karamoko Dembele won it in stoppage time.

When is Blackpool v Peterborough United?

Blackpool and Peterborough clash in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, February 20 with a kick-off time of 8.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets remain on sale to supporters and will be available up until kick-off. The Sir Stanley Matthews West Stand has been opened as has the Stan Mortensen North End.

Tickets are priced at £15 for an adult, £5 for under-18s and £12 for seniors and young persons that are between the age of 18 and 21. You can buy them online or at the ticket office prior to the match.

Will the game be on TV and can I stream it?

Sky Sports will be airing the match. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage will begin at 19.30. As a result of the Sky broadcast, the £10 match passes on Tangerines TV will not be available. You are able to buy an audio match pass however.

If you are not a Sky Sports subscriber but would like to watch then you can buy a NOW TV Sports TV pass for £9.99 which will give you access to all the Sky Sports channels for 24 hours.

Is there extra time and penalties?

The match will go straight to penalties should the two teams be level after 90 minutes.

Who is the referee?

Lewis Smith has been appointed as the match official for this fixture. He oversaw the Premier League fixture between Fulham and Aston Villa at the weekend, dishing out seven yellow cards. Smith was in charge for Blackpool's 3-0 win over Carlisle United and also reffereed Peterborough's 4-2 defeat to Derby County.

What Darren Ferguson has said about Blackpool

"Blackpool are stronger at home than they are away, so we know that they are a side that can prove dangerous as they demonstrated at times on Saturday.

