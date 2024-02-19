Blackpool's play-off push is back up and running as they defeated out of form Peterborough United at the weekend.

Despite falling behind, the Seasiders recovered to win at London Road with Shayne Lavery scoring from the spot and then Karamoko Dembele won it in stoppage time. It was a much-needed victory and there was a big desire for a response following the disappointing loss to Cheltenham Town in midweek.

The victory changed things slightly for Blackpool as for the last few months it felt like they could only realistically target sixth but another play-off place could open up now. Both Peterborough and Oxford United are tied on 56 points, and so Blackpool are just six points off of both of them. A slip-up is still required and Blackpool must take as many points as they can from now until the end of the campaign.

Peterborough do have a game in hand following their postponement against Port Vale last week but are a side that are struggling for form. The Posh have lost their last four league matches and arrive at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday for the EFL Trophy semi-final low on confidence. Should Peterborough's slump continue and Stevenage drop points then Blackpool could sneak in to the promotion picture.

Some big games await them including Bolton Wanderers who are going for an automatic promotion spot. They were involved in a six-goal thriller with Charlton Athletic at the weekend and despite dropping a few points in their last few matches, they've still got an unbeaten record to boast. In their remaining fixtures of the season, Neil Critchley's side only have three teams above them to play; Portsmouth, Derby County and Barnsley, and so whilst they'd like to take points off of the teams nearest to them, they will just have to maintain a good run of form and hope others slip-up.