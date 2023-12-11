Blackpool v Carlisle was watched by Bloomfield Road's biggest crowd of the season to date

Blackpool enjoyed their biggest home crowd of the season on Saturday as Bloomfield Road welcomed 11,848 fans through its doors for the visit of Carlisle United.

The figure broke the previous record set when 11,537 supporters were in attendance for Wigan’s trip up the M6 back on September.

And just like that day, the Seasiders produced a superb performance in front of the sizeable crowd to send the Cumbrians home with their heads bowed after a 3-0 win.

The victory was Neil Critchley’s side’s third league win in four games, which keeps them firmly in the hunt for promotion in eighth place.

Next up is a trip to Cambridge United this Saturday, before Blackpool’s next home game in the league against Bristol Rovers on December 23.

Here’s how Bloomfield Road’s latest crowd total against Carlisle puts the Seasiders’ in this season’s League One average home attendance table.