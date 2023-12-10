News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 18 photos of Seasiders fans braving the windy conditions to watch the victory over Carlisle United- gallery

Blackpool fans braved the windy conditions to watch their side overcome Carlisle United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Neil Critchley’s side returned to winning ways in League One as they produced a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Andy Lyons’ opener in the first half was followed by a Jordan Rhodes brace after the break.

Supporters made themselves heard throughout the afternoon as they celebrated a strong performance.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the match:

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

