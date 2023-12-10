Blackpool fans braved the windy conditions to watch their side overcome Carlisle United.
Neil Critchley’s side returned to winning ways in League One as they produced a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.
Andy Lyons’ opener in the first half was followed by a Jordan Rhodes brace after the break.
Supporters made themselves heard throughout the afternoon as they celebrated a strong performance.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the match:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the windy conditions to watch the 3-0 victory over Carlisle United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Blackpool fans
3. Blackpool fans
4. Blackpool fans
5. Blackpool fans
6. Blackpool fans
