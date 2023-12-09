Blackpool player ratings V Carlisle United: Two score 9/10 and five claim eights in dominant win at Bloomfield Road
The on loan striker was in the right place at the right time on two occasions to claim a brace, as he continues to impress in Tangerine.
That followed Andy Lyons’ opener in the first half, with the wing-back producing a great performance on his return to the starting 11 in League One.
After a few half chances, Blackpool opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a strong opening period.
A Kenny Dougall cross into the box caused all sorts of problems for Carlisle’s Tomas Holy- who was unable to get a clean punch to deal with the situation after coming off his line.
The ball dropped to Lyons, with the wing-back calmly lifting the ball over the keeper to make it 1-0.
Following the restart, some good work from Karamoko Dembele saw CJ Hamilton find some space in the box. Unfortunately for the Seasiders, the wing-back ould only hit the side netting with his effort from a tight angle.
The lead was eventually extended in the 68th minute, with Rhodes alert on the rebound following an initial save from Holy to deny a header.
Once again the striker was in the right place at the right time to quickly finish.
Carlisle’s best chance of the afternoon came with just over 10 minutes remaining, with Alfie McCalmont firing over from close-range.
In the fifth minute of stoppage time, the Seasiders rounded off the victory with another goal.
Substitute Kyle Joseph saw his initial attempt stopped, before the ball came back to Rhodes who smoothly found the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed: