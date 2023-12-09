Jordan Rhodes took his season tally up to 13 goals as Blackpool claimed a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United.

The on loan striker was in the right place at the right time on two occasions to claim a brace, as he continues to impress in Tangerine.

That followed Andy Lyons’ opener in the first half, with the wing-back producing a great performance on his return to the starting 11 in League One.

After a few half chances, Blackpool opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a strong opening period.

A Kenny Dougall cross into the box caused all sorts of problems for Carlisle’s Tomas Holy- who was unable to get a clean punch to deal with the situation after coming off his line.

The ball dropped to Lyons, with the wing-back calmly lifting the ball over the keeper to make it 1-0.

Following the restart, some good work from Karamoko Dembele saw CJ Hamilton find some space in the box. Unfortunately for the Seasiders, the wing-back ould only hit the side netting with his effort from a tight angle.

The lead was eventually extended in the 68th minute, with Rhodes alert on the rebound following an initial save from Holy to deny a header.

Once again the striker was in the right place at the right time to quickly finish.

Carlisle’s best chance of the afternoon came with just over 10 minutes remaining, with Alfie McCalmont firing over from close-range.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, the Seasiders rounded off the victory with another goal.

Substitute Kyle Joseph saw his initial attempt stopped, before the ball came back to Rhodes who smoothly found the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . Dan Grimshaw- 7 There wasn't too much for Dan Grimshaw to deal with, but he stood up well to the challenge of the windy conditions when it was required.

2 . Matthew Pennington- 8 Matthew Pennington enjoyed an impressive day for the Seasiders and made a number of big challenges. The defence looked solid throughout, with any dangerous situations quickly dealt with.

3 . Callum Connolly- 8 Callum Connolly kept his place in the Seasiders line-up after captaining them to a victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday. The defender was able to continue the form he had shown in the midweek outing.

4 . James Husband- 8 After a blip in the defeat to Northampton, James Husband was back to his best. At the back he looked solid, while going forward he produced a number of dangerous balls into the box.

5 . CJ Hamilton- 7 CJ Hamilton has committed his future to the Seasiders with a new deal until June 2026. The wing-back got forward on a few occasions to trouble the Carlisle defence, but it was difficult to execute too many moves with the conditions.