Sonny Carey and Hayden Coulson (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The curtain comes down on Blackpool’s League One season this weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders round off their third-tier campaign on Saturday as they welcome already-relegated Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.

Steve Bruce’s men go into the final day of the season 11 points outside of the play-offs after missing out on the top six for the second successive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, they will be looking to end the campaign on a high and face Inigo Calderon’s men, who have had their fate confirmed following Burton’s draw with Wigan on Monday. Rovers occupy the final relegation spot in 21st and are without a win since March.

Blackpool, meanwhile, have to quickly reset after Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to champions Birmingham City. Bruce’s men have won two of their previous six games but will look to end the season in style.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the final day contest at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

Bristol Rovers team news

Kamil Conteh - Out

The midfielder is yet to feature under Calderon having initially been out with a knee injury. However, a club statement in February revealed Conteh was diagnosed with a bone infection in his foot after undergoing tests. There remains no timescale over his return.

Promise Omochere - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omochere has been out since March after sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury in a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield. It represented the striker’s third appearance after a two-month lay-off with the same issue.

Chris Martin - Out

The veteran striker is another of Calderon’s squad to have missed a large part of the second-half of the season after undergoing a knee operation. Martin has been sidelined since March and is likely to have played his final game for the club, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Joel Senior - Out

The 25-year-old sustained an ankle injury in training back in March and hasn’t been seen for the subsequent six matches.

Isaac Hutchinson - Doubt

Hutchinson missed last weekend’s defeat to Reading after undergoing concussion protocols. The midfielder was hit in the head by a ball against Stevenage but could return for the final game of the season.

Blackpool team news

Sonny Carey will miss Saturday's game with a knee injury.

Andy Lyons - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender remains absent as he continues his recovery from an ACL issue. Lyons was last seen in February 2024 but has returned to training in recent months and featured in a friendly against Fylde. Lyons will look to make his comeback in pre-season as he looks to work his way back from a significant injury lay-off.

Sonny Carey - Out

Bruce revealed in the build-up to Saturday’s game that the club have offered Carey a ‘handsome offer’, with his current deal set to expire this summer. The influential midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last three games due to a knee injury and will be sidelined for the visit of Rovers. The 24-year-old may have played his last game for the club if he doesn’t pen fresh terms.

Sammy Silvera - Out

The Middlesborough loanee has had a frustrating spell at Bloomfield Road since his January arrival. The winger has played 15 times during the second half of the campaign where he’s netted just once and registered a single assist. Silvera missed Wednesday’s defeat to Birmingham with a back problem and it remains to be seen whether he will feature on Saturday.