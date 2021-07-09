Blackpool transfer news: Tangerines target seals move abroad as Nottingham Forest eye top tier striker

The Tangerines have already brought in some quality new signings, landing the likes of Reece James, Josh Bowler and Oliver Casey over the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, three of Blackpool s divisional rivals (Derby, Hull and Reading) have been hit with transfer embargos by the EFL, while winger CJ Hamilton has revealed he’s raring to go ahead of the new season, after an injury hit 2020/21 campaign.

And there has been plenty of further frenzied transfer chatter from around the division, as clubs begin to set the wheels in motion for the upcoming campaign and get their big deals over the line.

Here, we take you through all of the latest Blackpool and general Championship transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Birmingham City have been linked with a shock move for ex-Liverpool forward Fabio Borini, who has less than a year left on his current deal with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. He achieved promotion with Swansea City a decade ago. (Sport Witness)

Reading are understood to have made an offer for free agent Yannick Bolasie. The former £26m Everton man played for Middlesbrough on loan last season, and left the Toffees upon the expiry of his contract last month. (The 72)

Hull City midfielder Richie Smallwood has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with Ipswich Town said to be lining up a move. The Tigers skipper played a key role in the Tigers' promotion back to the Championship last season. (East Anglian Times)

Swansea City have swooped to snap up free agent midfielder Liam Walsh, who has joined the club on a three-year deal. The ex-England youth international was released by Bristol City at the end of last season. (Club website)

Nottingham Forest have been credited with an interest in Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill. The £5m man struggled to score goals for the Canaries last season, and could be deemed surplus to requirements following Norwich's promotion. (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace have beaten a host of fellow top tier sides to complete the signing of midfield starlet Michael Olise. The £8m bargain signing from Reading was named the EFL's Young Player of the Season for the 2020/21 campaign. (Club website)

MK Dons have completed a loan move for Cardiff City striker Max Watters. The 22-year-old, who previously had keen interest from Peterborough United who wanted him on a permanent deal, joined the Bluebirds instead back in January. (Club website)

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Celtic to sign Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock. He lauded the player's composure and energy, and suggested he could thrive in the Scottish top tier with the Hoops. (Football Insider)

The likes of Millwall, Rotherham United and Blackpool have all been dealt a transfer blow, with Liverpool forward Liam Miller opting to join Basel instead. He'd been linked with a host of Championship sides, but was eventually lured in by the Swiss giants. (Liverpool Echo)

1. BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: A general view of Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool Football Club, is seen as football in England remains suspended due to Covid-19 on March 25, 2020 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Blackpool transfer target seals move abroad as Nottingham Forest eye £5m striker Photo: Clive Brunskill Buy photo