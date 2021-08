Blackpool transfer news: Seasiders table six figure bid for midfielder, Blades look to land Algerian international

The Seasiders are testing the resolve of Oxford United as the look to land Cameron Brannagan.

Pool, who recently lost midfielder Grant Ward to a long-term injury and are already without Matty Virtue, have reportedly identified Brannagan as a top target in the final two days of the transfer window.

Neil Critchley’s men, who are also being strongly linked with a loan move for Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, have until 11pm on Tuesday night to conclude their business.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town and Coventry City are battling it out for the signature of Bradford’s Elliot Watt, Reading have agreed a deal with former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann and Barnsley could be set to make a double swoop before the window shuts.

Sheffiled United are expected to have a busy deadline day with the Blades expected to try and get another three deals over the line following last night’s signing of Conor Hourihane.

Blackburn Rovers are close to a deal for Lincoln City full back Tayo Edun which should be completed well in advance of the window closing. The England youth international looks set for a move to the Championship after just one full season with the Imps (FLW)

Fulham will continue in their pursuit of Swansea captain Matt Grimes despite having an initial £2.5 mil offer rejected. New Swans boss Russell Martin seems determined to hold on to the 26-year old but the Cottagers will test their resolve with another offer (The Athletic)

New Zealand international midfielder Joe Bell and Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce could both be poised for moves to Barnsley. The Tykes have reportedly tabled a six figure bid for Pearce, 23, while a £1mil offer for Bell was apparently rejected by Norwegian side Viking but has not ended the Championship sides interest (FLW)

Regan Slater will return to Hull City for a second loan spell after the Tigers agreed a deal with parent club Sheffield United. The midfielder spent last season at the MKM Stadium and impressed enough to merit another season long deal (Hull Live)