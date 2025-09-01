There could be some late transfer business for Blackpool.

Blackpool have released a teaser suggesting their work in the transfer market isn’t over - despite passing the 7pm deadline.

The club headed on social media to shares an Oasis-themed graphic stating ‘one more’ - with the caption being today’s date and 8pm.

This suggests that there will be a 13th and final signing of the summer following the arrival of Scott Banks on loan from St. Pauli earlier today.

Banks’ career so far

Scott Banks (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

As a youngster, Blackpool’s most-recent addition progressed through the ranks of Dundee United, but only made four senior appearances for The Terrors before joining Crystal Palace in 2020.

Banks’ time at Selhurst Park didn’t provide any senior appearances, but he did pick up further experience while out on loan.

Following stints with Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic north of the border, he linked up with Bradford City for the 2022/23 campaign.

During his year with the Bantams, the attacker scored six goals and provided six assists in 36 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The following year, he joined St. Pauli on loan, but suffered a serious injury after just three appearances.

Banks returned to action as the Hamburg outfit won the 2. Bundesliga title, before making the move permanent, featuring in the German top tier 12 times last year.

Summer business in summary... so far

Incomings: Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County, free transfer), Micheal Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday, free transfer), George Honeyman (Millwall, free transfer), Niall Ennis (Stoke City, undisclosed fee), Franco Ravizzoli (Wycombe Wanderers, free transfer), Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient, undisclosed fee), Danny Imray (Crystal Palace, season-long loan), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City, season-long loan), Emil Hansson (Birmingham City, season-long loan), Malcom Ebiowei (Crystal Palace, undisclosed fee), Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed fee), Scott Banks (St.Pauli, season-long loan).

Senior departures: Jordan Rhodes (Released), Josh Onomah (Released), Jordan Gabriel (Port Vale, free transfer), Ollie Norburn (Notts County, free transfer), Richard O’Donnell (Derby County, free transfer), Sonny Carey (Charlton Athletic, free transfer), Matthew Pennington (Bradford City, free transfer), Rob Apter (Charlton Athletic, undisclosed fee), Jake Beesley (Burton Albion, undisclosed fee), Dan Sassi (Altrincham, season-long loan), Kylian Kouassi (Cambridge United, season-long loan), Ryan Finnigan (Walsall, season-long loan).

