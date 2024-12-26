Blackpool team news V Wrexham: Seasiders make one change for Boxing Day clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have made one change for their Boxing Day game away to Wrexham.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders head into the fixture at the Racecourse on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in League One, which includes three consecutive wins on the road.

Steve Bruce has opted to make one change from the 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Coulson comes into the team for Southampton loanee Dom Ballard, and is set to start in a more advanced position on the left, with James Husband still in the fullback role.

Meanwhile, on the bench, Sonny Carey could be set to make his return from injury, but the trip to Wales comes too soon for CJ Hamilton.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth.