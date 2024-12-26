Blackpool team news V Wrexham: Seasiders make one change for Boxing Day clash

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Dec 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool have made one change for their Boxing Day game away to Wrexham.

The Seasiders head into the fixture at the Racecourse on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in League One, which includes three consecutive wins on the road.

Steve Bruce has opted to make one change from the 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hayden Coulson comes into the team for Southampton loanee Dom Ballard, and is set to start in a more advanced position on the left, with James Husband still in the fullback role.

Meanwhile, on the bench, Sonny Carey could be set to make his return from injury, but the trip to Wales comes too soon for CJ Hamilton.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth.

Related topics:Team newsBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice