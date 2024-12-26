Blackpool team news V Wrexham: Seasiders make one change for Boxing Day clash
The Seasiders head into the fixture at the Racecourse on the back of a four-game unbeaten run in League One, which includes three consecutive wins on the road.
Steve Bruce has opted to make one change from the 0-0 stalemate with Stevenage at the weekend.
Hayden Coulson comes into the team for Southampton loanee Dom Ballard, and is set to start in a more advanced position on the left, with James Husband still in the fullback role.
Meanwhile, on the bench, Sonny Carey could be set to make his return from injury, but the trip to Wales comes too soon for CJ Hamilton.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth.
