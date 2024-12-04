Blackpool have named their team to take on Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow this evening.

The Seasiders have made five changes from their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Zac Ashworth, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Josh Onomah and Ashley Fletcher all come into the starting XI due to both injuries and suspension for Steve Bruce’s side, while Terry Bondo returns to the bench after featuring for the U18s at the weekend.

Jordan Rhodes is ruled out of tonight’s game, and Saturday’s meeting with Rotherham United, due to concussion, but Odel Offiah has passed a late fitness test to feature at right back.

The alterations to the team could lead to a different formation from the weekend, with a possible midfield three of Morgan, Evans and Onomah behind an attacking trio.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Zac Ashworth, James Husband, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Josh Onomah, Rob Apter, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Elliot Embleton, Dom Ballard, Dom Thompson, Ryan Finnigan, Terry Bondo.