Blackpool will be looking to bolster their squad during the January transfer window next month.

The Seasiders have endured a difficult season so far, with wins hard to come by for Steve Bruce’s side in recent times.

A mitigating factor behind this is the high number of injuries they have experienced - which has highlighted the areas where the squad is thin.

Bruce believes the current personnel at the club would be strong enough to make a push up the League One stadium, but the number of absentees at different times has restricted them.

The Blackpool boss states no talks have started yet concerning any possible transfers when the window opens next month, but some initial preparation has started to take place in the background.

“There’s still plenty of time,” he said.

“We understand where we are, and I see David (Downes) every day. We’ve spoken about one or two individuals. We’re always trying to improve, and that will never change.

“If we can get one or two in, then we’ll have to try our best to make it happen.

“I’ve not seen the full squad fit, I haven’t been able to pick my best team yet. We’ve been hit by injuries so we’ve not been able to find that consistency, but I’ve got a fair idea of what my best team is.

“The squad is balanced enough to make a push for where we want to get to, but we’ve not been able to cope with the amount of injuries we’ve had.

“If you took away five or six from anyone’s team, then they would struggle, and that’s the numbers we’re looking at.”