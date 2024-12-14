Blackpool team news V Reading: Steve Bruce makes one change from previous outing

Blackpool have named their team to take on Reading this afternoon.

Steve Bruce’s side head into the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium with back-to-back away wins under their belt in League One.

Following the postponement of last week’s home game against Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road due to Storm Darragh, the Seasiders’ previous outing was their 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow 10 days ago.

From the game in Shropshire, Blackpool have made one change to their starting line-up.

After serving his one-match suspension against the Shrews, Olly Casey returns in defence, replacing Zac Ashworth - who drops to the bench.

Ollie Norburn is also back among the substitutes after completing his ban as well, while Jordan Rhodes is back in contention following a short spell on the sidelines with concussion.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, Josh Onomah, Rob Apter, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan.