Blackpool discover potential next opponent in EFL Trophy ahead of Aston Villa tie
The Seasiders take on the Premier League youngsters at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night (K.O. 7pm), with the next opponent for the winner already decided after Saturday morning’s draw.
Steve Bruce’s booked their place in the knockout stages last month after coming from two goals behind away to Harrogate Town to pick up a crucial penalty shootout bonus point to top Group E.
Meanwhile, Villa claimed five points from their three group stage outings, finishing second to Bolton Wanderers, but above Fleetwood Town and Barrow.
Whoever comes out on top on the Fylde Coast on Tuesday will have a home tie against The Bantams on the week commencing January 13.
Graham Alexander’s side booked their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy with a 3-2 victory away to Stockport County last week.
Here is the full draw:
Lincoln City V Bolton Wanderers
Chesterfield V Rotherham United
Blackpool or Aston Villa U21s V Bradford City
Port Vale V Wrexham
Swindon V Birmingham City
Cheltenham Town V Colchester United
Leyton Orient V Stevenage
Peterborough United or Northampton Town V Walsall
