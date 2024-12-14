Blackpool discover potential next opponent in EFL Trophy ahead of Aston Villa tie

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Dec 2024, 12:33 BST

Blackpool will take on Bradford City in the EFL Trophy round of 16 if they overcome Aston Villa U21s this week.

The Seasiders take on the Premier League youngsters at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night (K.O. 7pm), with the next opponent for the winner already decided after Saturday morning’s draw.

Steve Bruce’s booked their place in the knockout stages last month after coming from two goals behind away to Harrogate Town to pick up a crucial penalty shootout bonus point to top Group E.

Meanwhile, Villa claimed five points from their three group stage outings, finishing second to Bolton Wanderers, but above Fleetwood Town and Barrow.

Whoever comes out on top on the Fylde Coast on Tuesday will have a home tie against The Bantams on the week commencing January 13.

Graham Alexander’s side booked their place in the next round of the EFL Trophy with a 3-2 victory away to Stockport County last week.

Here is the full draw:

Lincoln City V Bolton Wanderers

Chesterfield V Rotherham United

Blackpool or Aston Villa U21s V Bradford City

Port Vale V Wrexham

Swindon V Birmingham City

Cheltenham Town V Colchester United

Leyton Orient V Stevenage

Peterborough United or Northampton Town V Walsall

