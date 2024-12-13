Steve Bruce shares wish for ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town striker and admits Blackpool pair could be like new signings

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST

Steve Bruce is looking forward to welcoming Jordan Rhodes back to action for Blackpool’s trip to Reading this weekend.

The striker missed the recent trip to Shrewsbury Town after suffering a concussion in the FA Cup second round tie against Birmingham City.

After coming off the bench at half time, the 34-year-old had a positive impact and bagged a goal in the 2-1 defeat, before being forced off following a collision in the air.

“We all know Jordan, and I just wish he was 25 instead of 35 because he’s been a great pro all of his life and a top class goal scorer,” Bruce said.

“We have to accept he’s in the winter of his career. He played very well against Birmingham, he scored the goal, and then had to be carried off which wasn’t great.

“He’s fine after that bad knock to his head, and he’ll play - that’s for sure.”

While Rhodes will be back this weekend, a number of players are still set to be on the sidelines until after Christmas.

This includes Andy Lyons, who was pictured on the grass this week as he continues to recover from the ACL injury he suffered back in February.

“He’s making big progress, which is good,” Bruce added.

“I’ve seen him work his socks off around the training ground, so we’re hoping he comes back okay. He’s on the grass and joining in with bits and pieces.

“I’ve not seen him or Elkan (Baggott) train really, so they’ll be like a couple of new signings.”

