Blackpool team news V Bristol Rovers: Defender set to make return from injury hell

Blackpool have named their team to take on Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Neither side have anything to play for heading into their final outings of the season, with the Seasiders missing out on a spot in the play-offs and the visitors already relegated from League One.

On the back of Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City, Steve Bruce has made three changes to his starting XI.

Matthew Pennington, Hayden Coulson and Tom Bloxham all come into the team at the expense of Odel Offiah, James Husband and Ashley Fletcher - with the latter two dropping down to the bench.

Meanwhile, Andy Lyons is also among the substitutes and could make his first appearance since February 2024 after a long road to recovery from an ACL injury.

Ryan Finnigan is back in the matchday squad as well, with Josh Onomah dropping out completely.

Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Tom Bloxham.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Andy Lyons, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley, Ryan Finnigan.