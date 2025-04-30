Blackpool team news V Birmingham City: Steve Bruce names side to take on League One champions

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Apr 2025, 18:45 BST
Blackpool have named their side to take on Birmingham City this evening.

The game has nothing riding on it, with the Seasiders out of the play-off race, and the Blues already crowned League One champions.

Steve Bruce has named the same starting XI that came from behind at the weekend to draw 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

After falling behind to an early Jon Mellish goal, a second half penalty from Lee Evans saw the points shared.

Meanwhile, there is one change to the bench, with Sammy Silvera dropping out to the back problem. He is replaced by Hayden Coulson - who has overcome his own injury concern to be in contention.

Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Hayden Coulson, Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley.

