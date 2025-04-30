Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have named their side to take on Birmingham City this evening.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game has nothing riding on it, with the Seasiders out of the play-off race, and the Blues already crowned League One champions.

Steve Bruce has named the same starting XI that came from behind at the weekend to draw 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After falling behind to an early Jon Mellish goal, a second half penalty from Lee Evans saw the points shared.

Meanwhile, there is one change to the bench, with Sammy Silvera dropping out to the back problem. He is replaced by Hayden Coulson - who has overcome his own injury concern to be in contention.

Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Hayden Coulson, Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley.