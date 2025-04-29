Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Olly Casey has improved ‘enormously’ this year after the defender was named as Blackpool’s players’ player of the season.

The centre back has been a pivotal figure at the back for the Seasiders in the last 12 months, and has made himself an automatic starter.

Throughout the current campaign, he has made 41 League One appearances in total, missing just one game since the appointment of the current Blackpool boss.

“The players’ player is something you’re always going to cherish,” Bruce said.

“Since I’ve walked through the door, I don’t think he’s come out of the team. He’s improved enormously, and is a really good defender. This is his first real breakthrough season, so well done to him.

“He’s got a lot of improving to do still, but there’s a lot in his locker. Very quietly he’s become an integral part of the team.”

Casey first joined the Seasiders back in 2021, departing his boyhood club Leeds United in the search of my first-team opportunities.

“We all need breaks, and there’s times when you need to drop down a level to prove yourself,” Bruce added.

“There’s no doubt at all, you only become a real player when you start playing week in, week out.

“If you’re on the fringes anywhere, whether that’s Leeds or Barcelona, if not playing then it becomes difficult.”

Praise for Fletcher

It was an afternoon were Ashley Fletcher couldn't get into the contest.

Elsewhere, Ashley Fletcher was named as fans’ player of the season at Monday night’s awards ceremony.

The striker arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer, on the back of a tough number of years.

With a move to Watford in 2021 not working out, he was sent out on several loan spells - which didn’t go to plan either.

It appeared as if his time with Blackpool was heading in the same direction following a slow start, but from December onwards, the Manchester United youth product has been able to kick on and change his fortunes.

“It was great for Fletch because he’s not had the greatest of times in the last two or three years,” Bruce stated.

“We all know he had talent, and we all wanted it to come out - it just shows you what a little bit of hard work and resilience does. It was a mindset change from him.

“You’ve seen him flourish in the last few months because he’s done the basics well, which is to make sure he’s competing well enough.

“Some people need a stick or an arm around the shoulder. He needed a bit of everything, so I’m so pleased. He worked so hard to get that last night. It just shows that everything is possible.

“He's sort of introverted. He’s not a noisy lad who runs and shouts about. He’s always had the talent, but in football that’s not enough on its own, you’ve got to do the basics well.

“He got himself in a dark place, which can happen, but thankfully at the right time I gave him the weekend off to start again - which is what he did and his attitude changed in 48 hours.”

