Blackpool team news V Barnsley: Seasiders make two changes and key alteration

Blackpool have named their team to take on Barnsley at Oakwell this afternoon.

On the back of Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate against Peterborough United, Steve Bruce has made two changes to his starting XI.

After missing the midweek game due to a knock, Odel Offiah comes back in for Jordan Gabriel, while Rob Apter replaces Elkan Baggott.

Despite also being a doubt to take on the Tykes, Sammy Silvera is fit enough to make it onto the bench, but CJ Hamilton is unavailable.

The Seasiders head appears to have returned to a 4-4-2 formation after using wing-backs in the last few weeks, with Sonny Carey potentially playing on the left wing.

Here is the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband, Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.