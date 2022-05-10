A hectic summer lies in wait at Bloomfield Road.

With the Championship season all but over, Blackpool’s focus will quickly turn towards what could be a busy summer in the transfer market.

Neil Critchley has several big calls to make as he looks to build on a solid display throughout the season as the Tangerines ended the campaign sat in 16th place in the table.

A number of his players are currently heading towards the final weeks of their contracts and it seems likely they will depart to allow Critchley to freshen up his squad over the close-season.

Speculation over which players could be making their way to Bloomfield Road has been ongoing for some time and it will only increase now that the season is complete.

A number of eye-catching names have already been linked with a move to Blackpool as Critchley prepares to make some tough decisions before the new season gets underway.

We look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the Tangerines and their Championship rivals.

