A number of possible new additions have already been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road this summer.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has already admitted he faces a number of challenges as he looks to strengthen his squad throughout the summer transfer window.

The Tangerines boss is keen to add to his ranks over the coming months in order to improve on this season’s 16th placed finish in the Championship.

He said: "We know it’s really difficult, however I say this will be tough to get over for the next few days but the players have been brilliant this season, over 45 games they’ve been fantastic and in a few weeks we can all look back on the season with good memories and we can be prepared ready to come back and have a right go in the Championship again next season."

Critchley has already made a number of difficult decisions after confirming his retained list and will now turn his focus towards adding new faces to his ranks.

One Championship goalkeeper has already been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road as transfer speculation surrounding Blackpool and their second tier rivals increases.

The Gazette takes a look at the latest names hitting the headlines across the media.

1. Terriers ready to scrap for Cheltenham defender Huddersfield Town are competing with League Two newcomers Stockport County for the signature of Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle (Gloucestershire Live) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Former QPR keeper set for SPL move Goalkeeper David Marshall is close to joining SPL clubs Hibernian after he was released by QPR (BBC Sport) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Forest target eyes Premier League Nottingham Forest target Cyrus Christie has discussed his future and wants to test his ability in the Premier League once again (The Athletic) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Baggies in talks with Millwall star West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks with Millwall winger Jed Wallace (The Sun) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales