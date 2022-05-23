Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has already admitted he faces a number of challenges as he looks to strengthen his squad throughout the summer transfer window.
The Tangerines boss is keen to add to his ranks over the coming months in order to improve on this season’s 16th placed finish in the Championship.
He said: "We know it’s really difficult, however I say this will be tough to get over for the next few days but the players have been brilliant this season, over 45 games they’ve been fantastic and in a few weeks we can all look back on the season with good memories and we can be prepared ready to come back and have a right go in the Championship again next season."
Critchley has already made a number of difficult decisions after confirming his retained list and will now turn his focus towards adding new faces to his ranks.
One Championship goalkeeper has already been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road as transfer speculation surrounding Blackpool and their second tier rivals increases.
The Gazette takes a look at the latest names hitting the headlines across the media.