Blackpool Supporters' Liaison Officer column: Two different performances but the same outcome

Within the last two weeks, the Seasiders have produced probably their finest football of the season – against Bournemouth – and arguably the most lacklustre – at QPR – and the result in each case has been a 2-1 defeat.

Between those came a game at Cardiff that could have gone the same way or ended 2-1 in Pool’s favour if the referee had given what we all saw as a stonewall penalty in the second half.

Fine margins and frustrations are the twin tales of recent matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool lost at QPR in midweek

As fans, our overriding concern must be Championship survival in this, our first season back.

After tomorrow’s home tie against Reading, we will be three-quarters of the way through the campaign.

A win would put us within touching distance of safety.

Realistically, we might have too many injuries in key positions to make a concerted push for the play-off places, but I’m sure we’d all be delighted to be proven wrong on that one.

The big positives from the season are that the support for the manager and team from the fans has been immense, and when we are in a position to field our strongest team, we are a match for any side in the Championship.

The one real concern, as you will have gathered from the club’s statement from two weeks ago, is the instances of anti-social behaviour from a small section of younger fans in the corner of the North Stand.

As I wrote in my previous column, banter is fine: it’s welcomed, it’s part of the electric atmosphere of a good football match.

When it becomes goading or escalates into abuse and physical throwing of objects at opposition supporters, then a line has been crossed.

At the February meeting of the independent Safety Advisory Group, the club was warned that “partial and full block closures will be imposed in the North Stand unless these incidents stop immediately”.

Effectively, Blackpool FC has been put on a three-game notice – Bournemouth, Reading and Swansea City – to eradicate the problem or face the consequences, which would impact supporters and the club adversely.

A meeting was held with North Stand fan group representatives to get the message out to the fanbase.

There were no significant issues at the Bournemouth game, so I hope the advice is being heeded.

We are still under scrutiny and I would encourage anyone reading this who is a parent or older sibling of some of these younger fans to advise them – for the good of the whole fanbase – not to overstep the line at matches.

Talking of youth, by the time you’re reading this we will know how Blackpool’s youngsters fared in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Whatever the result – and victory against the youth team of the World Club champions would be pretty fantastic – playing at Stamford Bridge will be an incredible experience for John Murphy’s young squad.

They have done us proud this season and their development bodes well for the future of homegrown talent at Blackpool FC.

Tomorrow, we welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road and a return for both Paul and Tom Ince.

Let’s show them what it means for Blackpool to be back.

See you there to help cheer the Seasiders on to another three points. Be loud, proud, but legal and a credit to the club.

If you wish to contact me for any reason to do with supporter issues or have queries or suggestions, feel free to do so by email: [email protected] or message me: @BFCSLO on Facebook or Twitter – it’s what I’m here for. UTMP!