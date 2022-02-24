Blackpool must learn the harsh lessons of miserable late defeat to 10-man QPR

It was the location of arguably the lowest point of Neil Critchley’s reign when the Seasiders had two men sent off at the start of last season in a 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The victory for the Dons, who were temporarily playing at Loftus Road while they finalised their return to Plough Lane, was Blackpool’s sixth defeat from their first nine games, leaving them hovering just a point above the relegation zone.

As it transpired, it was a result that turned out to be the turning point in their promotion-winning campaign as they went to Burton the following week, changed to 4-4-2 and got back to winning ways. The rest is history.

Now, I’m not saying the change in system was the only reason why Blackpool got promoted from League One last term. That would be ridiculously simplistic and there were a number of contributing factors. But it does prompt an interesting debate.

I don’t think there’s any denying Blackpool are at their best when they’re on the front foot and taking the game to the opposition. Critchley has said as much himself.

Of course that can come in different shapes and guises and I have no issue with tweaking things and changing systems if the opposition requires it.

Callum Connolly can't hide his disappointment at the full-time whistle

Saying that, often it’s not the shape or formation that’s the problem, it’s the approach and the way it’s implemented on the pitch.

Blackpool demonstrated that a few weeks ago in the draw against Fulham, when they also lined up in a 5-4-1 – as they did against QPR on Wednesday night.

They were immediately forced onto the back foot at Craven Cottage where they didn’t have an answer for Fulham’s electric attacking play. They could easily have been 3-0 down inside the opening 10 minutes.

Thankfully it was only 1-0 and the Seasiders slowly but surely worked their way back into the game before finding joy in the final third when they realised Fulham weren’t actually that great defensively when they were put under pressure.

Blackpool adopted the former approach against QPR, rather than the latter, and it made for a dull and dreary opening 45 minutes.

Critchley defended the tactics, pointing out how it made his side defensively resolute and limited QPR to very little in the way of clear-cut chances.

But the Seasiders offered no attacking threat whatsoever and while QPR were being kept at arm’s length, they were still enjoying the lion’s share of possession and – by the sheer force of pressure – would have likely carved something open at some point.

As it turned out, that’s exactly what happened when Mark Warburton’s side took the lead with the softest of goals – Jimmy Dunne heading home from inside the six-yard box from a corner.

Now something needed to change for Blackpool. Thankfully they were gifted a route back into the game nine minutes later when Dion Sanderson reacted angrily to a cynical foul on him by Reece James, headbutting the Blackpool player and giving referee Gavin Ward no option but to send him off.

James was also booked for his role in the melee, which may have played a part in him being replaced at half-time. But it also allowed the Seasiders the chance to revert back to 4-4-2, with Gary Madine coming on.

It was inevitably one-way traffic at the start of the second-half as the visitors looked to make their man advantage tell.

But other than a close-range header from Callum Connolly, which was well saved by Seny Dieng, Pool still struggled to create anything of note.

Once it became clear they weren’t going to capitalise right away, momentum inevitably petered away.

Blackpool became far too predictable in their play and far too pedestrian. I’m not going to pretend it’s easy playing against a low block of 10 men who are all camped behind the ball, but they just weren’t offering anything.

It was getting to the point where the away side were hoping something would drop for them in the box, rather than making it happen.

To their luck, eight minutes from time a hopeful ball in from Dujon Sterling found its way to Josh Bowler, who lashed home to equalise to score for the fourth time in six games.

Okay, you’re telling yourself, now go and win it. To Blackpool’s credit, they certainly tried to and had two good chances to do so, both falling to Madine who was only able to poke agonisingly wide on both occasions.

At this point, you’re begrudgingly settling for a point despite playing against 10 men for over 50 minutes. Or are you?

No, bloody hell. QPR launch one hopeful punt forward which is chased down by substitute George Thomas on the left flank. He’s given far too much time and space to swing in a teasing cross which is glanced home at the near post by Luke Amos. Disaster. Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

What is it with Blackpool and conceding late goals? Only two sides in the Championship have conceded more between the 76th minute and 90th minute. Around 30 per cent of the goals Blackpool have let in this season have come during this time period.

Critchley himself appeared at a loss to explain the reasons behind this, before going on to add he doesn’t want Blackpool’s failure to get results over the line to become the story of their season.

It won’t, it’s been an excellent campaign and this result – and others – won’t take the shine off it. But if Blackpool are going to take that next step, this season, next season or beyond, it’s something they’re going to have to learn from.