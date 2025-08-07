Blackpool stance on ex-Sunderland and Millwall man shared following links

Blackpool will not be making a move for Duncan Watmore this month.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool haven’t made a move for Duncan Watmore despite recent reports.

The winger was linked with a move to Bloomfield Road last week, but while his name was discussed, the Seasiders will not be pursuing the free agent at this current time.

After starting his career with non-league outfit Altrincham, Watmore has experienced life in both the Premier League and the EFL, representing the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and most-recently Millwall.

Alongside Blackpool, Hull City have also been linked with the 31-year-old, but there’s been no further developments on that front either.

Discussing the reports predicting a Fylde Coast move for Watmore, Bruce said: “I’ve known Duncan for a long time, and he’s had a tough time with injuries. He came in a couple of weeks ago to see where he was injury-wise.

“It’s something we’ve looked at but we’ve not done anything really positive with it.”

Other wide options

Malcolm Ebiowei | Blackpool FC

Blackpool have been able to boost their wide options with other targets in the past seven days.

Last Friday, Emil Hansson completed a move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Birmingham City, while Malcolm Ebiowei has departed Crystal Palace in a permanent move.

Discussing the addition of the latter, Bruce admitted a recommendation from former Derby County boss Wayne Rooney was one of the reasons behind the signing.

“He’s had a fantastic start to his career and is a really talented boy - who probably needs a fresh challenge, so we’re delighted to get him,” he said.

“Wayne Rooney gave him his debut. I spoke to him about him, he was great, that’s why I’m buying him.”

