Steve Bruce has shared his thoughts on adding his long-time associate Stephen Clemence to his Blackpool coaching staff.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes Stephen Clemence will bring a lot to the table following his arrival on the Fylde Coast.

The 47-year-old has once again reunited with his former Birmingham City manager, after filling the Seasiders’ vacant first-team coach role.

This marks a return to football for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder - who has spent the last couple of years in charge of both Gillingham and Barrow.

Clemence has a long running relationship with Bruce as both a player and a coach.

After working under him for several years during his time at St Andrew’s, he has followed the legendary Manchester United figure to several clubs since hanging up his boots, including Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Prior to their current reunion at Bloomfield Road, the pair had last been together at West Brom.

“I’ve worked with Steve for a number of years now, and I’m pleased to welcome him to the club,” Bruce told the Seasiders’ in-house media.

“He will add a great deal to the coaching staff here at Blackpool and I’m looking forward to working with him once again.”

Bruce’s past words on new Blackpool coach

Stephen Clemence with Steve Bruce (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bruce has always been complimentary of Clemence’s coaching ability throughout the years.

Following the ex-Birmingham man’s arrival at Newcastle back in 2019, the now-Blackpool boss told NUFC TV: “In Clem, I took him 10 years ago when he had just retired at 32. When you have grey hair like me it is useful to have someone younger to associate with.

“He has done it very, very well. He has made the transition from a player to a coach and he is very talented and he can only get better.”

