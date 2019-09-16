Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf close to agreeing loan deal with National League side

Simon Grayson has revealed Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf is close to agreeing a loan switch to a National League side.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson warns of possible changes ahead of Doncaster Rovers date



It comes after his proposed deadline day move to Macclesfield Town collapsed after the paperwork failed to get approval from the EFL.

But Grayson says Yussuf, who has yet to feature at all for the Seasiders this season, is likely to agree a loan move to a non-league club in the not-too-distant future.

The Pool boss told The Gazette: “I think there’s an opportunity that he will go out on loan somewhere in the next few days, we’re just trying to finalise a few things.

“The move to Macclesfield can’t happen as the paperwork didn’t get sanctioned by the EFL.

“But we’ve had a few enquiries from the National League as that’s the only level he can go out on loan to now the window is closed.

“A few clubs are sniffing around so that might be an opportunity for him to go out and get some games.”

Yussuf, who has recently been away on international duty with Tanzania, joined the Seasiders just three months ago when he made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer from National League side Solihull Moors.

But the forward, Pool’s first signing of the summer under the management of Terry McPhillips at the end of May, has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

Yussuf made the move to the Fylde Coast after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Solihull last season.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame the non-league outfit 3-2 in their second round replay.