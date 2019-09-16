Blackpool boss Simon Grayson warns of possible changes ahead of Doncaster Rovers date

Simon Grayson says no Blackpool player can have any complaints if he makes 11 changes to his side for Tuesday night’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

It comes after the Seasiders slumped to a second straight defeat with an embarrassing 3-0 home defeat to MK Dons.

A visibly angry Grayson said no player came out with any credit and hinted he may look to ring the changes.

The Pool boss said: “When you lose a game 3-0 at home and you play as poorly as we did, I can make as many changes as I want and nobody can come knocking on my door.

“I will address that. As a manager your thought process starts straight after the game and I will probably change the team around 25 times between now and Tuesday night.

“Whoever goes out will have to put more pride into the shirt because there wasn’t enough of that on Saturday.

“If we play like we did on Saturday then there’s not a chance (of Blackpool winning).

“We’ve got to make sure we stop the opposition and we are solid as a group.

“We are too easy to play against and we’ve got to make sure we really work the opposition without the ball.

“If a team is going to beat us then they have to earn that right to beat us, and that wasn’t the case against MK.

“We will prepare a team that goes to Doncaster that puts in a more professional performance, a more spirited performance and a more ruthless performance.”

Ollie Turton was harshly dropped from the side on Saturday, with Grayson opting to keep Ryan Edwards in the back three alongside Ben Heneghan – who was a rare bright spark in his first league start of the campaign.

Explaining his decision, Grayson admitted Turton can feel hard done by for starting the game on the bench.

“Turts hasn’t done too much wrong to be fair but I thought Ben would give us something else,” Grayson added.

“With three big centre-halves I thought we should be able to defend properly and hopefully keep a clean sheet and let the others try and win us the game.

“That didn’t happen and it didn’t pan out as we had hoped it would.

“Turts can count himself unlucky and the players in the team will be looking over their shoulders for Tuesday night now.”

While Grayson is wanting improvements, and fast, he says there’s no need for an overreaction.

“These players who have conceded six goals in two games were world beaters at the start of the season when we won all three,” he added.

“I was a good manager then, I’m probably a poor one now because I’ve lost two games.

“But ultimately the season is a rollercoaster ride and you will get bad days, but you’ve got to respond to them quickly and do things better.

“I’ve got standards but the players have certainly not reached them.”