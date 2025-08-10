Fraser Horsfall missed Blackpool’s 4-1 defeat to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool were without Fraser Horsfall for their 4-1 defeat against Exeter City at St James Park.

The former Stockport County skipper was handed his Seasiders debut in the League One opener against Stevenage last weekend, but was subbed off during the second half on the back of a costly error that gifted Boro their first goal of the afternoon.

No injury concerns were flagged up for the defender after the 3-2 defeat to Alex Revell’s side, but the 28-year-old was struggling with an issue.

Discussing the absence of Horsfall against Exeter, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admitted the centre back wouldn’t be in contention for the Seasiders’ upcoming fixtures, starting with Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie against Port Vale.

“He’s gone down with an ankle problem where he’s been put in a boot for at least 10 days,” he said.

“After that we will have a look and see what it is and see if it’s settled down in that respect.

“It’s been agitating him for a while, but we just have to see how he is in the next week or so when he comes out of the boot.

“He was uncomfortable on Monday and reported it. If I’m being honest he’s probably been carrying it for two or three weeks and wanted to try and battle his way through, but has made it worse.”

Horsfall’s career before Blackpool move

Fraser Horsfall (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Horsfall came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, but never featured for the Terriers first-team, and was instead loaned out to a number of non-league teams.

His last temporary stint away from the John Smith’s Stadium was with Kidderminster Harriers, which is where he moved permanent in 2017.

Following two years at Aggborough, the defender spent a singular season with Macclesfield Town in the EFL, before joining Northampton Town.

During his time at Sixfields, Horsfall was able to reach a century of appearances for the club, and was on the scoresheet 12 times in total.

Back in 2022, he linked up with Stockport County - where he has spent three years.

During his time at Edgeley Park, the 28-year-old was part of the Hatters team that won promotion from League Two, before featuring 31 times in the third tier last season.

Horsfall departed the Greater Manchester club with a total of 122 appearances under his belt, during which time he was on hand with eight goals - with one of them coming in the play-offs back in May.