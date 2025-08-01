Blackpool injury news V Stevenage: Five ruled out for League One opener

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool start the League One season against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Blackpool find themselves in the midst of a minor injury crisis ahead of the new League One season.

The Seasiders kick off the campaign against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but will be without a number of players.

A shortage of wingers last week prompted Steve Bruce to utilise a wing-back system in the final pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers, and it could be a similar story on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s the current injury list - with five ruled out:

CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamiltonplaceholder image
CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton’s absence comes as no surprise. Just under a fortnight ago, the winger dislocated his shoulder in a friendly against West Brom at Bloomfield Road - with the seriousness of the problem clear to see on the day.

Discussing the 30-year-old’s recovery last weekend, Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “CJ might be three more weeks, but his rehab is going well.”

Albie Morgan

Albie Morganplaceholder image
Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan missed the majority of the pre-season fixtures due to a muscle injury.

The midfielder is on the road to recovery, but it’ll still be a number of weeks until he is expected back.

Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxhamplaceholder image
Tom Bloxham

Since joining the Seasiders in January, Tom Bloxham has struggled with injury, with a calf problem currently setting him back.

Discussing the latest on the winger’s recovery, Bruce said: “He may be a week, maybe next week at Exeter. It’s realistic from what I’ve seen in training this morning. He’ll be able to join in on Monday and Tuesday. It’s unfortunate he’s picked up a calf niggle, but we’ve got to box clever with muscle injuries.”

Danny Imray

Danny Imrayplaceholder image
Danny Imray

Danny Imray is one of the new injury problems to be flagged up before Saturday’s game.

Sharing the issue, Bruce said: “He has a knee injury. It’s been scanned, and we think it’ll be two or three weeks. It’s frustrating for Danny, but he caught his knee in the grass at Doncaster and tweaked it a bit. Thankfully it’s not really bad, but it’s enough to keep him out.”

James Husband

James Husband placeholder image
James Husband

James Husband is the other new addition to the injury list, with the club captain suffering a hamstring problem against Doncaster.

